SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,512 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. CWM LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,871 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

