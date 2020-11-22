SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 156,272 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

