SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 131,144 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

