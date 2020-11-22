SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,927,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,991,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ameren by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $78.45 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

