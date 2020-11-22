SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 668,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,218,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CNP stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.