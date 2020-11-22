SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 84.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

