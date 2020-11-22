SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 41.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,358. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

