SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 158.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOG. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

