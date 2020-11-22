SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

NYSE EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total transaction of $3,465,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,288 shares of company stock worth $624,548,135 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

