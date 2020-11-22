SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

CYBR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

