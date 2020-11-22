SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $224.18.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

