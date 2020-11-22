SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rambus worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,598 shares of company stock valued at $141,973. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

