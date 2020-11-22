SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 98,500 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA opened at $26.38 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

