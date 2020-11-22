SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,408 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.54. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.