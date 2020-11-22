SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 98,405 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 169.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,137 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $781.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

