SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,693 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 88,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SWTX stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

