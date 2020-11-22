Sentivate Price Tops $0.0037 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $12.80 million and $94,486.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,431,794,335 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

