Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senseonics and ClearSign Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million 4.28 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.55 ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 131.51 -$8.48 million ($0.32) -7.25

ClearSign Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senseonics. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senseonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Senseonics and ClearSign Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ClearSign Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than Senseonics.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% ClearSign Technologies N/A -77.84% -63.93%

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearSign Technologies beats Senseonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

