Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $4.15. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 24,120 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scully Royalty stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Scully Royalty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.