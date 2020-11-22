Scotiabank Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.50.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$19.14 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.58 and a twelve month high of C$28.31. The company has a market cap of $694.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.