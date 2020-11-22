Scotiabank Boosts Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$3.50

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.71.

POU stock opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

