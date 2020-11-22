Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

