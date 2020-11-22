SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.10 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

