Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandvik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.