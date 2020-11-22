Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.91 ($129.30).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €96.40 and its 200-day moving average is €92.68. Safran SA has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

