Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) stock opened at C$20.79 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.97 and a 12-month high of C$23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.52.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,775,841.75.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

