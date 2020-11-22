Royal Bank of Canada Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

