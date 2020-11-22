Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

