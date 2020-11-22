Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

NYSE:RY opened at $79.74 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

