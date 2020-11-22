Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,694 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.