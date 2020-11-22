Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,155 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

