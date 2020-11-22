Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 245.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $274.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.78.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $1,144,025.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,957.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,961 shares of company stock worth $16,636,228 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

