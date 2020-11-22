Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.26.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

