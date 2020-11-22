Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

