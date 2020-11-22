Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.