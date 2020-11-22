Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $240,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

