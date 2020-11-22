Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

