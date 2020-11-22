Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.