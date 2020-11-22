Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $902,000.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $614,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,509.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $460,027.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,256 shares of company stock valued at $24,236,431.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

