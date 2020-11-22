Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,815 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

