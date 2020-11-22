Robert J. Bishop Sells 1,524 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 1,524 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $23,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $403,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UFI opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $286.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

