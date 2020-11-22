Robert A. Eckel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWRE stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

