Robert A. Eckel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AWRE stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.08. Aware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
Aware Company Profile
