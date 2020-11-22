Richard Charles Snow Buys 95,364 Shares of finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Stock

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) insider Richard Charles Snow purchased 95,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) stock opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.48. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million and a P/E ratio of 45.60. finnCap Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.63 ($0.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

