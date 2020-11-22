Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.12.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $273.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day moving average is $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

