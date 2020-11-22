Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.28 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $133,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 107.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

