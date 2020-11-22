Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.
RSG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.
Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.
