Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,193,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 2,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,540,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RLFTF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
