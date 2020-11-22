Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,193,900 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 2,565,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,540,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RLFTF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing treatment solutions for indications related to diabetic complications and respiratory diseases. The company is developing aviptadil, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of sarcoidosis, an orphan pulmonary disease, as well as pulmonary hypertension; and atexakin alfa that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat peripheral diabetic neuropathy.

