Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Buys $24,420.00 in Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Director Glenn S. Goord acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

