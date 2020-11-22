Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,823 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

