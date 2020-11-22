Raymond James Analysts Give Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.94. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.61%.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.