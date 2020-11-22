Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 6,023 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,023 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $224,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PDEX stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.44.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.